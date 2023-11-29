Criminal record restriction clinic aims to help Fulton County residents get jobs, housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County residents having trouble finding work or housing because of criminal history records can get help concealing certain records from public view at a course offered this weekend.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are hosting a criminal record restriction clinic at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center at 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

The event allows eligible residents with criminal records to have them restricted for non-criminal justice purposes to help them “gain employment, housing, and community growth opportunities,” Boone said in a news release.

Criminal records eligible to be sealed from the public in Georgia “include, but are not limited to, cases that are closed without conviction and certain misdemeanors,” according to the state government website.

“My office is committed to record restriction efforts to help residents continue to build their lives and improve their quality of life,” Boone said. “If a criminal history is preventing an individual from landing housing or employment, we encourage individuals to attend this clinic. By prioritizing record restriction, we affirm our dedication to building lasting relationships based on integrity, transparency, and the utmost respect for our residents.”

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged. Interested residents can click here to pre-register.

