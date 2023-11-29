Faith leaders lend a helping hand with housing payments on Giving Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shirley Anne Smith knows how unpredictable life can be, and how your finances can be turned upside down instantly.

“When my husband got ill earlier this year, and he is currently going through cancer treatments, we didn’t know what we were going to do,” she said.

She has made it her mission to ensure Georgia families have a shoulder to lean on. One of the essentials people need year-round is shelter. On this Giving Tuesday, Buckhead Christian Ministry partnered with Atlanta-based Spirit and Truth Church to collectively raise $70,000 to help people stay in their homes for the holidays.

“Holidays are upon us,” said Pastor Mark Moore with Spirit and Truth Church. “Gifts need to be purchased. Parents want to make sure their children have something to celebrate.”

After undergoing an application and interview process, 32 families were selected. Each will receive up to $2,000 — a cause fit for Giving Tuesday.

“To have a little bit of relief in what they are feeling, to be able to take that crisis away, and be able to give them some hope, that’s what is really important to our cause,” Smith said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta reported that more than 70,000 evictions were filed in 2023 alone, showing just how great the need truly is.

“The cost of raising our families is going up each and every day, or at least it feels that way,” said Smith.

You can apply for help from BCM any time of the year. Visit bcmgeorgia.org to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.