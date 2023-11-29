3-Degree Guarantee
Fire damages 2 apartments at complex in northwest Atlanta

The scene of a fire at an apartment complex along Defoors Ferry Road in northwest Atlanta.
The scene of a fire at an apartment complex along Defoors Ferry Road in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta sent families running out into the cold overnight.

It happened just before midnight at a three-story apartment building on the 2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road.

The Atlanta Fire battalion chief says crews found heavy fire when they got there and rushed to put it out quickly.

The entire building was occupied at the time of the fire. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but two apartments had extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

