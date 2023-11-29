First Alert Forecast: Keep the coats handy the next few days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We are waking up to the coldest morning since March with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s across metro.

Through the day today, expect lots of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Keep the coats handy as we will wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning as well.

Tomorrow will be a really nice afternoon with a few high clouds and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

These high clouds will be an indication of a pattern change on the horizon in the form of a weather system that will impact north Georgia on Friday.

Friday is a First Alert as widespread showers return to the forecast, especially for the afternoon into the early evening.

The weekend unfortunately continues our rainy forecast. Saturday is a First Alert as rain will be likely yet again for the start of the weekend. Rain will be light to steady for the most part, but heavy downpours are possible south of the city.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be much more mild through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s both days.

Sunday is tricky. Right now, it is trending drier with the best coverage of rain in the morning, but we will fine tune this through the week.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look dry and cool with highs near 60 paired with cool mornings.

