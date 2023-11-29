Georgia prepares for Alabama in 2023 SEC Championship Game

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The top ranked Dawgs continued their preparation for Alabama on Tuesday with practice from their outdoor facility in Athens. They’ll face the 8th-ranked Crimson Tide at 4 p.m. on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After their Tuesday practice, running back Kendall Milton explained the team’s motivation ahead of the top 10 showdown. He said beating Alabama would be big because “Coach Smart pointed it out that we’ve never been able to beat Alabama in Atlanta. That doesn’t just go for the players. That goes for the coaches as well, so I feel like we have a huge opportunity here and just judging off of today’s practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart. This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it.”

Milton has rushed for 349 yards and five touchdowns over UGA’s last three games. He’s dealt with a couple of injuries throughout the season but he seems healthy at the right time.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is quite the runner as well. He’s scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also thrown 21 touchdown passes to six interceptions. UGA defensive back Javon Bullard talked about the challenges the defense faces against a mobile quarterback with Milroe’s talent, “When you have a guy who is that creative with his legs, who is that talented with his arm and can extend plays, it’s hard playing a guy like him. Especially as a defensive back, the only thing you can do is cover your guy, hope that the rush gets there and hope that our gameplan works to perfection. The guy is going to make plays, that’s inevitable. He’s a tremendous athlete who’s going to extend plays but we just have to do our best to slow that down throughout the game.”

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Fellow defensive back Tykee Smith expressed his happiness for Starks when he addressed the media Tuesday, “He just has a lot of versatility I think the coaches do a really good job of getting him in different situations that he can be successful in. I’m really happy for him and hopefully he can go out there this weekend and be able bring it home.”

The Dawgs have won an SEC record 29 games in row. They aim for 30 on Saturday with a ticket to the College Football Playoffs on the line.

