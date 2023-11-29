Georgia prepares for SEC Championship Game

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The top-ranked Dawgs continued their preparations for the SEC Championship Game on Tuesday afternoon. They practiced from their outdoor facility in Athens. They’ll face 8th-ranked Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the right to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

After practice, players met with the media. Running back Kendall Milton explained how big it would be for UGA to beat Bama, “I feel like it would be super big just for the fact that Coach Smart pointed it out that we’ve never been able to beat Alabama in Atlanta. That doesn’t just go for the players. That goes for the coaches as well so I feel like we have a huge opportunity here and just judging off of today’s practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart. This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it.”

Milton has dealt with a couple of injuries throughout the season but he seems to be healthy at the right time. He’s rushed for 349 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games.

Milton isn’t the only solid rusher you’ll see Saturday from Atlanta. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is a threat on the ground and through the air. He’s rushed for 12 touchdowns. He’s also thrown 21 touchdown passes to six interceptions. UGA defensive back Javon Bullard expressed how challenging it’s going to be to stop Milroe, “When you have a guy who is that creative with his legs, who is that talented with his arm and can extend plays, it’s hard playing a guy like him. Especially as a defensive back, the only thing you can do is cover your guy, hope that the rush gets there and hope that our gameplan works to perfection. The guy is going to make plays, that’s inevitable. He’s a tremendous athlete who’s going to extend plays but we just have to do our best to slow that down throughout the game.”

Dawgs defensive back Malaki Starks was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. His fellow defensive back, Tykee Smith, was pleased with the news, “He just has a lot of versatility. I think the coaches do a really good job of getting him in different situations that he can be successful in. I’m really happy for him and hopefully he can go out there this weekend and be able bring it home.”

Georgia has won an SEC record 29 games in a row. They’ll go for 30 Saturday with a chance to make it to their third consecutive playoff.

