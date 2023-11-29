Gray helps Falcons prep for Jets QB

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The New York Jets have opened quarterback Aaron Rodgers 21-day window to return.

Rodgers have been cleared to practice just 11 weeks after having surgery on a torn achilles.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh reiterated that it’s the next part of his rehab and that he is cleared for functional football activity, but not cleared for contact.

Saleh declined to say whether the team will activate Rodgers after 21 days.

Falcon defensive assistant Jerry Gray spent three years in Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers was under center for the Packers.

“If they open up his window, I know he’s going to want to play,” Gray said on Wednesday to media. “He’s a competitor. If he shows up on Sunday, you’re going to get the best of Aaron Rodgers.”

Gray also knows a thing or two about the quarterback who will start on Sunday- Tim Boyle- who is set to make his second start for the Jets.

Gray added that Boyle has been learning from one of the best for some time now and there’s something to be said about that.

