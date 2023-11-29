Groundbreaking held for new St. Jude Dream Home in Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s an empty lot right now, but 10 months from now, we’ll be standing in front of a brand-new dream home - and it could be yours.

All you have to do is reserve your $100 donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Construction of the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway. This 2,300-square-foot home by The Providence Group is being built inside the brand-new Sawnee Village development in Cumming. It will have three bedrooms, a master on the main, a media room, and a lovely front porch.

Atlanta broke a record with its first-ever Dream Home Giveaway in 2023. A total of 15,000 tickets were sold - raising $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Now, as crews begin work at the new dream home site in Forsyth County, we’ve decided to up the ante with a goal of selling 20,000 tickets in hopes of raising $2 million, which will help treat children with cancer and other serious illnesses.

Your chance to give back and possibly win a brand-new home starts in May of next year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.