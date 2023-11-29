3-Degree Guarantee
LIVE UPDATES: Rosalynn Carter to be honored in funeral service, buried in Plains

By Hope Dean and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After two days of commemorative and tribute services, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest in Plains on Wednesday.

On Monday, Rosalynn was honored with a wreath-laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. Then, a tribute service was held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn lied in repose.

On Tuesday, several political dignitaries — including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — gathered at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University for a tribute service. Among the attendees was former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in at-home hospice care since February and hasn’t been seen publically since driving through the Plains Peanut Festival with his wife in September.

On Wednesday, a funeral service for family and friends will take place at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Afterward, Rosalynn’s casket will be taken to the Carters’ home for a private burial.

The public can line the motorcade route after the service. It will start at the church, proceed down Bond Street and continue down Highway 280 until Woodland Drive in downtown Plains.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:25 a.m.: Plains prepares for its final goodbye to its beloved first lady. Tributes to Rosalynn are scattered across the small town, which has an estimated population of less than 600.

The Carters were familiar with Plains residents and would often visit community events, a resident told Atlanta News First on Monday when the motorcade left for Atlanta.

“This is in the books. A first lady from this little town,” she said. “... [The Carters] were always together, hand in hand. Always.”

