3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

MARTA’s latest transit-oriented development kicks off in Atlanta

The Kensington Station transit-oriented development begins.
The Kensington Station transit-oriented development begins.(The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA))
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new transit-oriented project is set to bring accessible housing with convenient transit access to DeKalb County, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said on Wednesday.

According to MARTA, the Kensington Station Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) officially kicked off on Wednesday. The 4.3-acre site, which is located south of the rail station, will include 259 units of affordable senior and workforce family housing, the Housing Authority of DeKalb County’s new headquarters, community space, amenities, and easy access to MARTA bus and rail services, the company said.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on enhancing the lives of residents through affordable, sustainable development, with transit accessibility at its core,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

The project features affordable housing, including Kensington Pointe with 74 units for residents aged 55 and older, and Kensington Place with 185 family units, MARTA said.

According to MARTA, the senior living apartments are for residents who make between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income. Meanwhile, the workforce housing is reserved for families with an average of the Area Median Income at 100%.

MARTA said the TOD will boast 15,000 square feet of newly constructed office space at the intersection of Kensington Drive and Memorial Drive.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Latest News

Police said they responded to the Budgetel Inn & Suites at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway just before...
Man killed at hotel near the Battery Tuesday, police say
Max and Judy Chosewood
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: What is a gang? Witness testimony begins in Young Thug trial
South Fulton shooting
South Fulton police hold press conference after officer shoots, kills suspect