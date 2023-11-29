MARTA’s latest transit-oriented development kicks off in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new transit-oriented project is set to bring accessible housing with convenient transit access to DeKalb County, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said on Wednesday.

According to MARTA, the Kensington Station Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) officially kicked off on Wednesday. The 4.3-acre site, which is located south of the rail station, will include 259 units of affordable senior and workforce family housing, the Housing Authority of DeKalb County’s new headquarters, community space, amenities, and easy access to MARTA bus and rail services, the company said.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on enhancing the lives of residents through affordable, sustainable development, with transit accessibility at its core,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

The project features affordable housing, including Kensington Pointe with 74 units for residents aged 55 and older, and Kensington Place with 185 family units, MARTA said.

According to MARTA, the senior living apartments are for residents who make between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income. Meanwhile, the workforce housing is reserved for families with an average of the Area Median Income at 100%.

MARTA said the TOD will boast 15,000 square feet of newly constructed office space at the intersection of Kensington Drive and Memorial Drive.

