One of two Atlanta dogs stolen at gunpoint found safe, returned to owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After days of searching, an Atlanta couple was relieved to find one of their beloved dogs. The other one, however, is still missing.

Matthew Livingston and his partner, Brandon Odom, spent the better part of Wednesday scouring a northwest Atlanta neighborhood for their dog Scotch.

He is one of their two bulldogs taken at gunpoint Sunday night.

“I’m speechless about the individuals that did this. I just know getting him back and, hopefully, getting Scotch back is good karma for us, and it’s coming for them next I guess. I mean karma is like that,” said Livingston.

Stogie was found safe thanks to a good Samaritan.

“He and his French Bulldog were out walking, found him, brought him home and called us and texted us on Facebook immediately,” said Livingston.

Video provided by the family shows the suspects running near Walker and Haynes streets with the dogs, right after taking them from the dog sitter. The sitter, Joshua Cavanaugh, told Atlanta News First he ran after the masked men after they stole the dogs, but they fired a gunshot at him, which missed him.

“The complete disregard for human and animal life, firing into a neighborhood like that is just, like I said, I’m beyond words,” said Livingston.

Livingston said a neighbor reportedly saw Scotch on Tuesday roaming around the area near Hemphill School Road. Now, the two are holding onto hope that they will find their dog, who is like a child to them.

“He’s so friendly and sweet that someone took him in hopefully, at least, or he’s around here somewhere,” Odom said.

Atlanta police said the getaway driver crashed the car before the three suspects ran off into the night with the dogs. They were arrested for an unrelated warrant. The trio still has not been located.

