Plains prepares for its final goodbye to Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The motorcade carrying former First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrived back in Plains at 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

After a tribute service in Atlanta, Plains is the final resting stop for Mrs. Carter.

RIGHT NOW: The motorcade carrying former First Lady Rosalynn Carter just arrived in Plains.



Her funeral will be in the morning at Maranatha Baptist Church before a private burial.



pic.twitter.com/dFGmBecD1t — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) November 29, 2023

Her funeral service is Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church, where she and the former president were active members.

The two joined the church in 1981.

As a member, Mrs. Carter served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and started a food ministry program.

On Tuesday, Atlanta News First crews watched as final rehearsals were held ahead of Wednesday’s funeral.

“It will be a tough day for the members of Maranatha,” said Jan Williams, a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

Williams will be in attendance at the private funeral service reserved just for family and close friends of the former First Lady.

“The music will be refreshing with some of her very, very favorite songs,” said Williams.

After the service, the funeral procession will drive through Plains on its way to the Carter residence, where a private interment will take place, according to The Carter Center.

“She built her legacy and now we’re able to celebrate it,” said Laura Neuman, who has worked at The Carter Center for nearly 25 years.

Neuman said Mrs. Carter had a knack for making things better with her forward-thinking on issues like women’s rights and mental healthcare.

Neuman, who traveled with the former First Lady on international trips as part of their humanitarian work abroad, also highlighted Carter’s care for the small details.

Neuman recounted a story of when the former First Lady insisted on tending to a stain on Neuman’s suit during a lunch outing.

“She took me by the hand, took me into the kitchen of the restaurant, got the chef, asked him for a bunch of ingredients and created some concoction they put on my suit, and poof, the whole stain was gone,” said Neuman on Tuesday.

The funeral will begin shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I have so much that I have learned from both of them [Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter]. But everyday I try to promise myself I’m going to use one of those things that they have taught

