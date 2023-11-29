Police: 58-year-old man reported missing in Norcross, family asks for help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Nov. 15 in Norcross.

Gwinnett County police said 58-year-old Thomas Bonney was last seen in the area of Beaver Ruin Road and Indian Trail Road in Norcross. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 22.

Thomas Bonney is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

If you have seen Thomas Bonney, you are asked to call 911.

