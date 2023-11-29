Protestors calling for former Atlanta Police officer to be charged in tasing death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been nearly four months since the deadly police tasing of Johnny Hollman, a local church deacon.

His family has been demanding justice since the 62-year-old got into a minor car accident in August. Atlanta Police said he refused to a sign a traffic citation, which led to an altercation between Hollman and then-officer Kiran Kimbrough.

Kimbrough used a Taser on Hollman which ultimately lead to his death.

Atlanta Police fired Kimbrough in October saying he should’ve had a supervisor on scene before trying to arrest Hollman.

Since he died, Hollman’s family pushed for the body camera video to be released so the public could see what happened. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis released the video last week the day before Thanksgiving.

The video showed what lead up to the tasing. In the video you can hear Hollman say he will sign the traffic citation; moments later, Kimbrough puts his hands on Hollman and wrestles him to the ground before tasing him several times.

Protesters gathered outside Atlanta Police Headquarters Tuesday night for the first time since the body camera video dropped.

“I saw the video. That’s why I’m here. It’s not right,” protester Kevin Bolton said. “We’ve got to come up with some sort of solution.”

Protesters said the video was hard to watch and evoked a lot of emotions.

“I cried and I couldn’t get to sleep that night,” Porsche Miller said about the day she watched the body camera footage.

Hollman’s daughter, and her lawyer, joined protesters Tuesday night. They are now all calling for Kimbrough to be criminally charged. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will ultimately make that decision. Her office told Atlanta News First on Tuesday they could not comment on the on-going investigation.

Protesters have another rally planned for noon on Thursday outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.