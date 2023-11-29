3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Protestors calling for former Atlanta Police officer to be charged in tasing death

Protesters gathered outside Atlanta Police Headquarters Tuesday night for the first time since the body camera video dropped.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been nearly four months since the deadly police tasing of Johnny Hollman, a local church deacon.

His family has been demanding justice since the 62-year-old got into a minor car accident in August. Atlanta Police said he refused to a sign a traffic citation, which led to an altercation between Hollman and then-officer Kiran Kimbrough.

Kimbrough used a Taser on Hollman which ultimately lead to his death.

Atlanta Police fired Kimbrough in October saying he should’ve had a supervisor on scene before trying to arrest Hollman.

Since he died, Hollman’s family pushed for the body camera video to be released so the public could see what happened. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis released the video last week the day before Thanksgiving.

The video showed what lead up to the tasing. In the video you can hear Hollman say he will sign the traffic citation; moments later, Kimbrough puts his hands on Hollman and wrestles him to the ground before tasing him several times.

Protesters gathered outside Atlanta Police Headquarters Tuesday night for the first time since the body camera video dropped.

“I saw the video. That’s why I’m here. It’s not right,” protester Kevin Bolton said. “We’ve got to come up with some sort of solution.”

Protesters said the video was hard to watch and evoked a lot of emotions.

“I cried and I couldn’t get to sleep that night,” Porsche Miller said about the day she watched the body camera footage.

Hollman’s daughter, and her lawyer, joined protesters Tuesday night. They are now all calling for Kimbrough to be criminally charged. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will ultimately make that decision. Her office told Atlanta News First on Tuesday they could not comment on the on-going investigation.

Protesters have another rally planned for noon on Thursday outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects

Latest News

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Man accused of groping woman in Duluth Walmart, police say
Man accused of groping woman in Duluth Walmart, police say
Marion’Taye Holloman
Teenager charged in August Midtown parking garage shooting death
SWAT situation in South Fulton
1 killed in shootout with police in South Fulton, police say