Several family, friends wore leis to Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. Here’s why.

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter had many titles. First lady. Wife. Author. Humanitarian. Hula dancer.

At her funeral on Wednesday, several family members and friends were adorned with Hawaiian leis. Former president and husband Jimmy Carter, who has been in home hospice care since February, attended his wife’s funeral. He also wore a lei.

“She married a Naval officer who took her around the world on a life of adventure,” Josh Carter, one of the Carters’ grandsons, said at the funeral service. “She is a woman from Plains, Georgia, who became a champion hula dancer in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The former first lady’s funeral was held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The Carters attended and taught at the church for decades. Her casket was taken to the Carters’ home for a private burial. She will be buried within view of the front porch of the home she shared with the former president.

Her funeral came after several days of tributes and memorials to the former first lady.

