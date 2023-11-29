South Fulton police hold press conference after officer shoots, kills suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are holding a news conference after a man was fatally shot during an incident involving one of their officers.

Police said they responded to reports of a sexual assault on the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When officers got to the scene, they alleged a man shot at them with a shotgun. That led to the department’s SWAT team being called to the location.

According to investigators, an officer fired back, striking the man. He died from his injuries. No officers were injured, police said.

The GBI identified the man killed as Fred Claud Perkins, 78. Investigators said the victim, who police were initially responding to, told officers that Perkins shot at her and hit her with his gun. GBI officials said the shooting happened when Perkins allegedly fired at officers from a shed. That’s when officers reportedly fired back.

The investigation remains ongoing.

