1 killed in shootout with police in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after firing at police officers in South Fulton, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call about a sexual assault on the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway. Then the person shot at police. That led to the department’s SWAT team being called to the location.

Police said an officer fired back, killing the person.

This story is developing. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.