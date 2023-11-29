3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed in shootout with police in South Fulton, police say

SWAT situation in South Fulton
SWAT situation in South Fulton(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after firing at police officers in South Fulton, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call about a sexual assault on the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway. Then the person shot at police. That led to the department’s SWAT team being called to the location.

Police said an officer fired back, killing the person.

This story is developing. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

