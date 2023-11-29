3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett told The News & Advance the man was part of a crew trimming trees at a residential home in the area.

According to the report, Puckett said the man was pulled into the woodchipper head-first.

The police chief told the media outlet no one on the work crew saw what caused the man to get caught in the machine, but believed it was a tragic accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told The News & Advance.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans
Rosalynn Carter's funeral service was held Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga.
Funeral services held for Rosalynn Carter
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes