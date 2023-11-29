3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into sea off Japan

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - A U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed Wednesday into the sea off southern Japan, and the Japanese coast guard is heading to the site for search and rescue operations, officials said.

Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft, and to the people on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said.

The coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu, he said.

It was not immediately clear which U.S. base the Osprey belonged to, but it was believed to be heading from Iwakuni to Okinawa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Veterans Roofing owner arrested finds new roof overhead at Troup County Jail
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

Latest News

The House of Representatives faces several challenges that could impact the power balance in...
House Republicans face challenges as Santos may be expelled
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like...
Mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs in at least 14 states
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport