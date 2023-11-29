Young Thug’s trial, day 3: Witness testimony begins Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first witnesses in Young Thug’s massive gang-related trial will testify Wednesday.

Prosecutors said late Tuesday they intend to call about 70 witnesses in the rapper’s trial over the next three weeks.

Opening statements from defense attorneys continued Tuesday in Jeffery Williams‘ - aka Young Thug - trial on numerous drug- and weapons-related charges. Monday was highlighted by numerous legal delays and arguments between defense attorneys, prosecutors and Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, as well as the opening statement from Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love.

Defense attorneys took center stage Tuesday, with opening statements from Brian Steel (for Young Thug); Angela D’Williams (Rodalius Ryan); Jay Abt (Deamonte Kendrick); and Careton Matthews (Marquavius Huey).

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history.

When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

