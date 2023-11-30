11-year-old girl goes missing in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Kayden James was last seen inside her home on Village Trail Court in Lawrenceville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray slides, carrying a yellow backpack with flowers on it.

Kayden is described as 5′04″ inches tall and around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that’s pulled into a slicked-back ponytail.

Anyone with information on Kayden James’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

