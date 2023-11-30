15-year-old shot in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Buckhead Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting incident happened in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road.

Police said the 15-year-old was found with an “apparent gunshot wound.” The teenager was conscious, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Details of what led up to the shooting are not known.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

