3-Degree Guarantee: Frazer Center offers support and community for many in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every month, Atlanta News First supports a local nonprofit by donating toward their mission.

The amount of money we donate depends on the accuracy of our weather team. Each time the forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high, $50 goes toward a charity.

In order for adults and children to thrive, they need support, they need community. The Frazer Center creates that for so many here in Atlanta.

“We provide support so that children with developmental delays or disabilities are given the supports and therapies they need to thrive,” said Paige McKay Kubik, CEO of the Frazer Center. “We have a program for adults with developmental disabilities, helping them find employment, volunteer work, meaningful engagement in the community.”

Katherine Tenner has gone through programs here.

“I have good friends here. They help me when I need help. I help them when they need help,” Tenner said.

This is a place for children and adults with or without disabilities.

“Every person has gifts that they can contribute to make a stronger community. We help make sure those gifts are recognized,” McKay Kubik said.

This is an organization that really thrives on its partnerships. Those partnerships help them connect with women and children in need in all kinds of communities.

The organization has a nature program created with Georgia State University which allows children to explore the forest and learn about their environment.

They have a refugee program where women start with an internship at the Frazer Center, which turns into employment.

“The center of what we do is inclusion. It is to make sure every person and every life is valued and finds community and finds a way to contribute to a stronger community,” said McKay Kubik.

The motto here is gather, learn, flourish – it’s a place to gather, a place for children to learn, a place for adults to flourish.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel happy,” Tenner said. “Sometimes I feel like I want to cry.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.