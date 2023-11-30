Crews respond to fire at Atlanta homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews responded to a fire outside a homeless encampment in northeast Atlanta Wednesday night.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, firefighters rushed to the area of Piedmont Road and Cheshire Bridge around 6:39 p.m.

The department said the fire was extinguished, ensuring the safety of both civilians and firefighters.

