Crews respond to fire at Atlanta homeless encampment
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews responded to a fire outside a homeless encampment in northeast Atlanta Wednesday night.
According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, firefighters rushed to the area of Piedmont Road and Cheshire Bridge around 6:39 p.m.
The department said the fire was extinguished, ensuring the safety of both civilians and firefighters.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.