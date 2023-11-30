3-Degree Guarantee
Crews respond to fire at Atlanta homeless encampment

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews responded to a fire outside a homeless encampment in northeast Atlanta Wednesday night.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, firefighters rushed to the area of Piedmont Road and Cheshire Bridge around 6:39 p.m.

The department said the fire was extinguished, ensuring the safety of both civilians and firefighters.

