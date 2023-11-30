3-Degree Guarantee
No injuries reported in south Atlanta apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the southeast Atlanta address around 9:28 a.m., according to the...
Firefighters were called to the southeast Atlanta address around 9:28 a.m., according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to an apartment fire in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews were dispatched around 9:28 a.m. to 900 New Town Circle SE, the address of the Forest Cove Apartments.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof of the two-story, multi-family dwelling, according to the department.

At one point, a partial collapse forced firefighters inside to evacuate, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The department said crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It ignited after multiple other fires broke out around Atlanta overnight.

