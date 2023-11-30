DeKalb water main break closes northbound lanes of Wesley Chapel Road

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to repair a water main break on Wesley Chapel Road near Snapfinger Woods Drive, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

The northbound lanes of Wesley Chapel Road are closed to traffic while Watershed Management crews make repairs, the department said around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

A private contractor working in the area hit a 20-inch-diameter county water main earlier Thursday, the department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.