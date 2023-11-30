Drug cartel ‘courier’ gets 45 years in Cherokee County, attorney says

3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Deputies located nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine in multiple Ziploc bags in a bathroom shower and bedroom.(Cherokee County District Attorney)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man with ties to a drug cartel has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, Cherokee County District Attorney said on Thursday.

James Aron Aldred IV, 36, pleaded guilty to manufacturing, trafficking, and selling meth in Cherokee County, the attorney said.

In January 2023, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) found a multi-state drug trafficking organization. According to the county attorney, individuals traveled from Tennessee to Cherokee County to collect “large quantities of methamphetamine” for distribution in northern Tennessee and southern Virginia.

During the investigation, deputies identified Aldred as the Cherokee County drug courier for methamphetamine before it was transported out of state. Aldred allegedly conducted large drug transactions in a Kroger parking lot on Marietta Highway in Canton. Undercover agents also purchased methamphetamine directly from Aldred in a controlled narcotics transaction.

Deputies searched Aldred’s home in April 2023 and found nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine in multiple “Ziploc bags in a bathroom shower and bedroom.” Agents also found a methamphetamine conversion lab upstairs of the home, where four pitchers were filled with nearly 10 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, which was in the process of being converted into a solid substance for sale.

“During the investigation, CMANS learned that Aldred worked at the direction of a drug cartel, purchasing and selling large quantities of illegal narcotics and interacting with both buyers and suppliers. Aldred would handle 12-25 kilos of methamphetamine at a time. Digital evidence confirmed that Aldred was working for a cartel, which was headed by a federal inmate currently incarcerated for selling methamphetamine,” Cherokee County District Attorney said.

The county attorney said Aldred received a 45-year sentence, with the initial 25 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

