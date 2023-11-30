Family of woman hit, killed by 2 drivers pushing for safety improvements on busy Brookhaven road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are calls for safety improvements on Clairmont Road in Brookhaven.

Amanda Whitaker’s mother, Linda Powell, 55, was struck by two hit-and-run drivers at the end of October, according to police.

It happened along the stretch of Clairmont Road near Canmont Drive.

Whitaker said her mother was on the way to work.

“Them hitting her was an accident. Them not stopping is monstrous. That was when it became criminal,” she said.

Police have arrested 51-year-old Koechiesta Smith and 21-year-old Hugo Valente.

According to Brookhaven Police, Powell is the second pedestrian that’s been killed in the area this year.

Whitaker has made it her mission to ensure it doesn’t happen to another family.

“We’re trying to focus our energy inside of being sad and depressed, missing mom, on making something good come from this,” she said.

She spoke at Brookhaven’s City Council meeting Tuesday night.

“There’s no crosswalks. There needs to be crosswalks,” she told council members.

A portion of Clairmont Road is in Councilman John Funny’s district.

“The administration is doing a great job with executing a study, an analysis, to determine what needs to be improved,” Funny said.

He said the findings will be brought to the city council in the next few months, and then they’ll look at what safety improvements are needed.

Whitaker said she’s working to ensure her mother’s life wasn’t lost in vain.

“One life is too many, too many too lose,” she said.

