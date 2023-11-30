3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start with 60s, partly cloudy this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, warmer today

It’s a cold start with temperatures back in the low 20s to upper 30s this morning. But, warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday, Saturday

Scattered rain will move into north Georgia on Friday, which is a First Alert. Friday won’t be a washout, but your plans may be impacted Friday morning and afternoon. Drier weather is expected Friday night.

Rain will move back into north Georgia throughout the day on Saturday and heavy rain will be possible at times in the afternoon, especially south of I-20.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday morning with drier weather by Sunday afternoon. Sunday is no longer a First Alert.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution
91-year-old Robert White and Pamela Ebehart
91-year-old Georgia man encouraging others to get outside, start counting their steps and push their limits

Latest News

Cold start with 60s, partly cloudy afternoon
Cold start with 60s, partly cloudy afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Near 60° Thursday afternoon before rain returns
Rain lingers this weekend
First Alert | Tomorrow trends milder; rain returns Friday
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Cold start, milder finish on Thursday