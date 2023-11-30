FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start with 60s, partly cloudy this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, warmer today

It’s a cold start with temperatures back in the low 20s to upper 30s this morning. But, warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday, Saturday

Scattered rain will move into north Georgia on Friday, which is a First Alert. Friday won’t be a washout, but your plans may be impacted Friday morning and afternoon. Drier weather is expected Friday night.

Rain will move back into north Georgia throughout the day on Saturday and heavy rain will be possible at times in the afternoon, especially south of I-20.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday morning with drier weather by Sunday afternoon. Sunday is no longer a First Alert.

