Forsyth County issues boil water advisory after water main break on Shady Grove Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Forsyth County as crews work to repair a water main break in the area.

The county’s Department of Water and Sewer said it shut off water along the Shady Grove Road peninsula Thursday morning.

Residents living along the following roads are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it:

Shady Grove Road

5820 PWA Drive

5790 PWA Drive

5770 PWA Drive

Shadewater Drive

Shadewater Court

Shadewater Way

Robbs Drive

Cagle Drive

Indian Knoll Road

Turners Cove Road

Driskell Road

Driskell Circle

Turner Court

Bragg Road

Nantuckett Cove

Lighthouse PTE

Collins Pointe Road

Biscayne Drive

Flowery Branch Road

Breezebay Road

Colony Drive

Colony Court

Breeze Overlook

Journeys Way

Yacht Club Drive

Scenic Drive

Pointe Court

Fields Drive

Gentry Way

Heard Lane

Mountainview Trail

Pine Ridge Circle

Holland Drive

Robbs Crossing Drive

Holland Cove Road

Hamiliton Court

Pinnacle Pointe Drive

Williamsberg Drive

Shadburn Ferry Road

Kings Point Drive

Harbour Walk

Bold Springs Crossing

Leeward Cove Court

Fawn Cove Trail

Golden Sands Drive

Leeward Sound

Austin Harbour Drive

Austin Mill Drive

Bamby Road

Chestnut Hills Road

Chinquapin Lane

Mill Cove Road

Robin Road

Overlook Road

Lanier Drive

Dogwood Trail

Timber Trail

Serenity Place

Heard Road

Pine Valley Road

Natures Trail

Pine Court

Water officials said they will notify residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted. To contact the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer, call (770) 781-2160.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.