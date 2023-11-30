Forsyth County issues boil water advisory after water main break on Shady Grove Road
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Forsyth County as crews work to repair a water main break in the area.
The county’s Department of Water and Sewer said it shut off water along the Shady Grove Road peninsula Thursday morning.
Residents living along the following roads are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it:
- Shady Grove Road
- 5820 PWA Drive
- 5790 PWA Drive
- 5770 PWA Drive
- Shadewater Drive
- Shadewater Court
- Shadewater Way
- Robbs Drive
- Cagle Drive
- Indian Knoll Road
- Turners Cove Road
- Driskell Road
- Driskell Circle
- Turner Court
- Bragg Road
- Nantuckett Cove
- Lighthouse PTE
- Collins Pointe Road
- Biscayne Drive
- Flowery Branch Road
- Breezebay Road
- Colony Drive
- Colony Court
- Breeze Overlook
- Journeys Way
- Yacht Club Drive
- Scenic Drive
- Pointe Court
- Fields Drive
- Gentry Way
- Heard Lane
- Mountainview Trail
- Pine Ridge Circle
- Holland Drive
- Robbs Crossing Drive
- Holland Cove Road
- Hamiliton Court
- Pinnacle Pointe Drive
- Williamsberg Drive
- Shadburn Ferry Road
- Kings Point Drive
- Harbour Walk
- Bold Springs Crossing
- Leeward Cove Court
- Fawn Cove Trail
- Golden Sands Drive
- Leeward Sound
- Austin Harbour Drive
- Austin Mill Drive
- Bamby Road
- Chestnut Hills Road
- Chinquapin Lane
- Mill Cove Road
- Robin Road
- Overlook Road
- Lanier Drive
- Dogwood Trail
- Timber Trail
- Serenity Place
- Heard Road
- Pine Valley Road
- Natures Trail
- Pine Court
Water officials said they will notify residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted. To contact the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer, call (770) 781-2160.
