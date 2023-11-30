3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Forsyth County issues boil water advisory after water main break on Shady Grove Road

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Forsyth County as crews work to repair a water main break in the area.

The county’s Department of Water and Sewer said it shut off water along the Shady Grove Road peninsula Thursday morning.

Residents living along the following roads are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it:

  • Shady Grove Road
  • 5820 PWA Drive
  • 5790 PWA Drive
  • 5770 PWA Drive
  • Shadewater Drive
  • Shadewater Court
  • Shadewater Way
  • Robbs Drive
  • Cagle Drive
  • Indian Knoll Road
  • Turners Cove Road
  • Driskell Road
  • Driskell Circle
  • Turner Court
  • Bragg Road
  • Nantuckett Cove
  • Lighthouse PTE
  • Collins Pointe Road
  • Biscayne Drive
  • Flowery Branch Road
  • Breezebay Road
  • Colony Drive
  • Colony Court
  • Breeze Overlook
  • Journeys Way
  • Yacht Club Drive
  • Scenic Drive
  • Pointe Court
  • Fields Drive
  • Gentry Way
  • Heard Lane
  • Mountainview Trail
  • Pine Ridge Circle
  • Holland Drive
  • Robbs Crossing Drive
  • Holland Cove Road
  • Hamiliton Court
  • Pinnacle Pointe Drive
  • Williamsberg Drive
  • Shadburn Ferry Road
  • Kings Point Drive
  • Harbour Walk
  • Bold Springs Crossing
  • Leeward Cove Court
  • Fawn Cove Trail
  • Golden Sands Drive
  • Leeward Sound
  • Austin Harbour Drive
  • Austin Mill Drive
  • Bamby Road
  • Chestnut Hills Road
  • Chinquapin Lane
  • Mill Cove Road
  • Robin Road
  • Overlook Road
  • Lanier Drive
  • Dogwood Trail
  • Timber Trail
  • Serenity Place
  • Heard Road
  • Pine Valley Road
  • Natures Trail
  • Pine Court

Water officials said they will notify residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted. To contact the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer, call (770) 781-2160.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution
91-year-old Robert White and Pamela Ebehart
91-year-old Georgia man encouraging others to get outside, start counting their steps and push their limits

Latest News

Police cleared 5434 Peachtree Road, which houses Vintage Pizzeria and the loft. Police have...
Restaurant, residents in Chamblee evacuated after bomb threat, city says
Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: 2013 carjacking main focus of Young Thug trial, day 4
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe
MARTA train.
MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game