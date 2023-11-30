3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett County police looking for public’s help seeking missing woman

Amanda Kelly Hines
Amanda Kelly Hines(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police said Amanda Kelly Hines, 33, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 30. According to family, they last had contact with Hines on Oct. 18 and she was last seen near Bussel Place in unincorporated Norcross.

Hines has brown hair, brown eyes and the word “NEVAL” tattooed on her left arm. According to police, she was last seen wearing a gold jumpsuit with white sneakers.

Hines is approximately 5′5 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who has contact with Hines is asked to call 911.

