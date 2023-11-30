3-Degree Guarantee
Kitten stuck on I-285 median wall rescued by DeKalb firefighters and given a home

DeKalb firefighters saved a frightened kitten stuck on a median wall along I-285 on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along I-285 this week and now has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb firefighters.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

