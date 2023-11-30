3-Degree Guarantee
Milledgeville fire chief arrested after reported fight at high school fundraiser, GBI says

William Collier Jr., 57, was booked in Baldwin County Jail and faces a simple battery charge.
William Collier Jr., 57, was booked in Baldwin County Jail and faces a simple battery charge.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire chief in central Georgia has been arrested after an alleged fight with a former fire department employee, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Wednesday.

William Collier Jr., 57, was booked in Baldwin County Jail and faces a simple battery charge. He is the chief of the Milledgeville Fire Department, according to the GBI.

According to the GBI, the fight broke out during a fundraiser at the Baldwin High School gymnasium on Oct. 22. The Milledgeville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate three days later.

The investigation is ongoing, the GBI said. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS (8477), going online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

