Most ticket prices to SEC Championship exceed $1K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The SEC Championship is sure to be sold out at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta this weekend, but not every fan can afford the eye-popping ticket prices.

“I think this is our year that we get them. Nick Saban is 17-1 here in Atlanta but he’s leaving 17-2,” Georgia fan Bubba Smith said.

“Roll tide,” Alabama fan Heather Hayes said.

The last time these two teams met was in Atlanta two years ago in the SEC Championship. Alabama beat Georgia and it was the last time the Bulldogs lost a game. Since then, the Dawgs have won 29 games in a row including two National Championships.

“This is winner take all right here. No doubt about it!” Georgia fan Ronnie Black said.

The rematch is no doubt the hottest ticket in town this weekend.

According to SeatGeek, a ticket in the nosebleed seats will cost you about $340.

If you want a seat in the lower bowl closer to the field, prepare to fork over at least $1,000 a ticket.

“We’ve got lower-level seats, we dropped a grand. Four seats, $4,000,” Black said.

And for the diehard fan with deep pockets who wants to sit behind the Georgia bench, it’ll cost you as much as $14,000 a ticket.

“It’s a corporate event and corporate companies buy up all the tickets and it’s a huge write-off for them and kudos to them, but they’ve made it unaffordable for your average fan to go to these ballgames,” Smith said.

Still, some fans find a way to pay. Heather and Randy Hayes have attended every championship game over the course of its 31-year history.

“It’s outrageous, but I think we’re going to be here every year regardless,” Heather Hayes said.

“Would I spend it? No, I wouldn’t spend it. I love Georgia and I love coming to the games but that’s too expensive for me,” Georgia fan Bob McLeod said.

Keep in mind that the cheapest way to watch the big game is on Atlanta News First Saturday at 4 p.m.

