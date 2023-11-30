Multiple house fires break out overnight around Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews in Atlanta braved the cold weather overnight to battle several fires.

An abandoned house went up in flames Thursday around 1:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Junior Drive at Florida Avenue. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Investigators are still trying to figure out how it started.

The scene of an abandoned house fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

Meanwhile, another fire broke out Thursday morning around 2:15 a.m. on the 2600 block of Northview Avenue in Decatur. The homeowner told us the fire started in a back bedroom and may have been caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported.

The scene of a house fire on Northview Avenue in Decatur. (Atlanta News First)

There was also a fire in southeast Atlanta. Two people were sent running out of their home on the 800 block of Fayetteville Road after a fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured but there was heavy damage to the roof and the two residents were displaced.

The scene of a house fire on Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

And a fire Wednesday night at a homeless camp threatened the integrity of the Cheshire Bridge again. Back in 2021, this same bridge was shut down for a year because of a fire. Atlanta Fire crews jumped on this quickly and got the flames out before anyone got hurt or the bridge was damaged.

The scene of a fire at a homeless camp near the Cheshire Bridge in northeast Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

