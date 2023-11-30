Names announced for Zoo Atlanta’s new bintlets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bearcat fans, meet Oliver and Fern!

Zoo Atlanta on Thursday announced the results of their online poll to name two of their three baby binturongs, or bintlets.

With nearly 2,300 votes cast, the name Oliver was chosen for one of the male bintlets and Fern for his sister.

The names “rose to the top in what proved to be a close race,” the zoo said.

Zoo Atlanta’s veterinary staff had already named the other male bintlet Watson before voting began. For his siblings, the zoo narrowed down possible names to four options and let the public vote online from Nov. 7 to Nov. 26.

The 3-month-old binturongs, also known as bearcats because of their resemblance to both animals, were the first of their species born at Zoo Atlanta on Aug. 31, to parents Bramble and Baloo.

Binturongs are native to southern and southeast Asia and are closely related to civets.

The binturong is one of only two members of the order Carnivora to feature a prehensile tail, and is also distinctive for its scent, “which is said to resemble buttered popcorn or corn chips,” Zoo Atlanta said.

Binturongs are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They’re threatened by habitat loss, especially for palm oil plantations, from the pet trade and because they’re hunted for their meat, “which is considered a delicacy in some parts of their range,” according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.