3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Price spike expected at the pump as state gas tax returns

A Georgia House subcommittee voted unanimously Wednesday on a motion to extend the gas tax suspension, but it still needs to be voted on by the legislature.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia drivers may see a serious jump in gas prices as soon as Thursday, Nov. 30.

That is because the suspension of the state gas tax is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump these last few months.

“I do fill up multiple times a week, so absolutely anything can help,” says Pamela Rock, who commutes from Dunwoody to Buckhead and also drives her daughter to and from competitive tennis matches.

“I drive a ton,” she says.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia’s gas tax in September, citing a state of emergency due to inflation. It was extended at the end of October.

“I’m a travel nurse, so I go all over,” says Teldrin Smith. “I spend a lot on gas!”

He is glad he managed to fill up one more time ahead of the anticipated price change.

The gas tax suspension has saved Georgians about 31 cents per gallon for regular gas.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Georgia is $2.79. With the 31 cent tax added back, that brings the total to $3.10. That is well over the average of $3.00 last year.

“With the holidays coming up, there are a lot of things you want to purchase for your family and your kids,” says Brendelyn Scott, who drives from Lithonia to Cobb County for work. “So to also have to worry about the price of gas when it comes to traveling getting to see family, an extension is definitely beneficial.”

Wednesday afternoon presented a new hope for drivers.

The Ways and Means House subcommittee unanimously approved a motion to extend the tax suspension again through January.

They said it is estimated to have saved Georgians, in total, roughly 150 to 170 million dollars a month since September.

However, the motion still needs to be voted on by the state House and Senate, which could be done by as soon as the end of the week. In the meantime, though, commuters may have to endure some sticker shock.

Atlanta News First reached out to Governor Kemp’s office which issued a statement saying: “We are monitoring prices and engaging in conversations with the General Assembly to see how we can continue to help Georgians battle the effects of 40-year high inflation.”

The legislature is currently in a special session to discuss redrawing district maps and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Latest News

Attorneys for the family of Devonte Dawayne Brown, a metro Atlanta man who died after he was...
Bodycam video showing deadly Cobb County police shooting released by family attorneys
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Bodycam video showing deadly Cobb County police shooting released by family attorneys
Bodycam video showing deadly Cobb County police shooting released by family attorneys