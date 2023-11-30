Price spike expected at the pump as state gas tax returns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia drivers may see a serious jump in gas prices as soon as Thursday, Nov. 30.

That is because the suspension of the state gas tax is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump these last few months.

“I do fill up multiple times a week, so absolutely anything can help,” says Pamela Rock, who commutes from Dunwoody to Buckhead and also drives her daughter to and from competitive tennis matches.

“I drive a ton,” she says.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia’s gas tax in September, citing a state of emergency due to inflation. It was extended at the end of October.

“I’m a travel nurse, so I go all over,” says Teldrin Smith. “I spend a lot on gas!”

He is glad he managed to fill up one more time ahead of the anticipated price change.

The gas tax suspension has saved Georgians about 31 cents per gallon for regular gas.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Georgia is $2.79. With the 31 cent tax added back, that brings the total to $3.10. That is well over the average of $3.00 last year.

“With the holidays coming up, there are a lot of things you want to purchase for your family and your kids,” says Brendelyn Scott, who drives from Lithonia to Cobb County for work. “So to also have to worry about the price of gas when it comes to traveling getting to see family, an extension is definitely beneficial.”

Wednesday afternoon presented a new hope for drivers.

The Ways and Means House subcommittee unanimously approved a motion to extend the tax suspension again through January.

They said it is estimated to have saved Georgians, in total, roughly 150 to 170 million dollars a month since September.

However, the motion still needs to be voted on by the state House and Senate, which could be done by as soon as the end of the week. In the meantime, though, commuters may have to endure some sticker shock.

Atlanta News First reached out to Governor Kemp’s office which issued a statement saying: “We are monitoring prices and engaging in conversations with the General Assembly to see how we can continue to help Georgians battle the effects of 40-year high inflation.”

The legislature is currently in a special session to discuss redrawing district maps and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

