Restaurant, residents in Chamblee evacuated after bomb threat, city says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Chamblee restaurant and residents living in a loft above were evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday morning, according to city officials.

Police are investigating at 5434 Peachtree Road, which houses Vintage Pizzeria and the loft. The threat was targeting the loft, the city said.

Officers have reportedly identified a possible suspect. It is unknown if the suspect is in custody.

The evacuated building is close to Chamblee City Hall. The city said the investigation has not impacted the government office or any nearby businesses.

A bomb threat call was made at 10:28 a.m. for the lofts above Vintage Pizzeria located at 5434 Peachtree Rd. Police are investigating this matter and have evacuated everyone from the Vintage property. Police have a possible suspect identified. pic.twitter.com/MVT9Kh14nL — Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) November 30, 2023

The police investigation continues. Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.