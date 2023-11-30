3-Degree Guarantee
Restaurant, residents in Chamblee evacuated after bomb threat, city says

Police cleared 5434 Peachtree Road, which houses Vintage Pizzeria and the loft.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Chamblee restaurant and residents living in a loft above were evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday morning, according to city officials.

Police are investigating at 5434 Peachtree Road, which houses Vintage Pizzeria and the loft. The threat was targeting the loft, the city said.

Officers have reportedly identified a possible suspect. It is unknown if the suspect is in custody.

The evacuated building is close to Chamblee City Hall. The city said the investigation has not impacted the government office or any nearby businesses.

The police investigation continues. Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

