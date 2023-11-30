3-Degree Guarantee
SEC Championship Game to stay in Atlanta through 2031

Alabama and Georgia can both clench their spots in the SEC Championship when they play...
Alabama and Georgia can both clench their spots in the SEC Championship when they play Kentucky and Ole Miss, respectively, Saturday.(Jeffery Winborne)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football teams will continue to battle it out for the SEC championship title at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium well into the next decade.

The SEC, or Southeastern Conference Football, championship game will be hosted at the stadium through 2031.

The agreement to host the annual football championship game at the stadium was set to expire in 2026, according to SEC officials. The extension to 2031 also allows the option of an additional five-year extension to keep the game in Atlanta through 2036, SEC officials said.

Every year since 1994, Atlanta has hosted the SEC championship game.

Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the 30th time Atlanta has hosted the title game.

RELATED: MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game

“The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship.”

In Atlanta, the title game was hosted at the Georgia Dome through 2016. In 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium became the new site for the championship game.

