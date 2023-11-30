3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Latest News

Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100