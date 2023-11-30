3-Degree Guarantee
South Fulton Police test fly drones set to help respond to 911 calls

By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department will soon be using drones to respond to 911 calls.

It’s part of the new program called “Drones as First Responders”

The department was out at a remote site testing out the drones Thursday.

South Fulton Police have partnered with Skyfire, an Atlanta-based company that incorporates drones with policing.

Capt. Brendan O’Neill says the drones will be strategically placed in the city, “The first two will be placed in the areas that we have the highest call volumes.”

O’Neill says they will be operated and controlled from inside the department’s headquarters, “The drone is flying while our other trained officers in the command center is reviewing surveillance footage, license plate readers, comparing that information.”.

The department currently has seven drones that are housed in patrol units.

O’Neill says these drones will help response times, preparing officers en route to a scene, “The value of the drones is that it can get to calls much quicker than an officer in the car.”

South Fulton has become the second police department in the state to take on new technology.

Brookhaven Police Department was the first.

“Many agencies have drone programs where officers have drones in their car but this is the drones are already ready to fly from a rooftop,” said O’Neill.

He says it’s a tool reinventing the wheel of policing, “It’s a game changer it means a lot for the safety of our officers safety of the community reduces fatigue for officers to have to go to so many calls us to be able to assess a situation.”

The department is planning to purchase two drones dedicated to the work.

The program is set to begin in the next six months.

