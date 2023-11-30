3-Degree Guarantee
Suspect in Newton County woman’s killing arrested, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said Corey Jackson, a suspect in the killing of Natasha Billings, was arrested in...
Authorities said Corey Jackson, a suspect in the killing of Natasha Billings, was arrested in DeKalb County on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect wanted in the killing of a Newton County woman last month was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from Newton County deputies and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 41-year-old Corey Jackson in connection to the death of Natasha Billings, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office. He was reportedly arrested in DeKalb County and booked at the Newton County Detention Center.

On Oct. 30, Newton County deputies found 37-year-old Billings dead in her home on Skyview Drive in the Social Circle area as they were responding to a welfare check requested by her mother, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to the family of Natasha Billings,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Additionally, Sheriff Brown and the NCSO are grateful for the partnership between their agency, the U.S. Marshals Service and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”

