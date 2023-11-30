3-Degree Guarantee
Trial set to begin for driver charged in deadly ambulance crash

The trial for a medical transport driver charged in a deadly crash back in March in southwest Atlanta will begin Thursday.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trial for a medical transport driver charged in a deadly crash back in March in southwest Atlanta will begin Thursday.

John Walker faces multiple charges including homicide, speeding and erratic lane changing.

The crash happened on March 20 on Campbellton Road and involved a non-emergency vehicle for Pro Care EMS. When police arrived, they found the driver of an SUV and a passenger in the medical transport van dead at the scene. The driver of the transport van and a patient in the van were injured and received medical treatment.

One of the victims was identified as Tiquita Miles, 32, of Covington. She was an employee of Pro Car. The second victim was identified as Jada Whatley, 29, of East Point.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

