Under court order, Georgia lawmakers begin redrawing process of state’s voting maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state lawmakers began the arduous and likely contentious process of redrawing the state’s congressional districts on Wednesday with the convening of a special session.

It was the result of a federal judge’s decision that the Peach State’s current voting maps break apart large groups of Black voters, diluting their power as a bloc in certain parts of Georgia.

Facing a court-ordered Dec. 8 deadline, state legislators will have to work together on a consensus fair map that provides equal opportunity to Black voters with geographic ties. Even before the session gaveled in on Wednesday, GOP lawmakers presented their version of new Georgia House and Senate maps to criticism from Democrats, who will present their version of new state maps on Thursday.

“We seek maps that reflect the rich diversity of our great state,” Nichola Hines, president of the League of Women Voters of Georgia. “When it comes to redrawing our electoral maps, we’re actually redrawing the very framework of civic participation.”

The federal ruling requires one majority Black U.S. congressional district in metro Atlanta, five majority Black state House districts and two majority Black state Senate districts.

On Wednesday, GOP lawmakers claimed they had complied with the ruling.

But public commenters and opposing lawmakers accused Republicans of trying to “even the score” by creating majority Black districts in one place, while simultaneously strengthening other districts.

“What we are seeing is that the maps offered by the committee chairs so far appear to comply with the basics of adding majority Black districts, but there are clearly attempts to even the score from a partisan perspective,” said Ken Lawler, chairman of the group Fair Districts Georgia. “In both the Senate and the House maps so far, there are attempts to take back other districts and even the score from a partisan perspective. We think that’s 100% wrong. It may be legal, but it’s wrong.”

Attorneys for the state have already begun the process of appealing the October federal ruling that forced new maps to be drawn. Republican lawmakers approved legislation that would automatically revert Georgia’s maps back to their pre-session standing if the decision were to be overruled down the line.

It wasn’t clear on Wednesday if the issue would be sorted out in court by the presidential election in 2024.

Since the 2010 census — and the last time Georgia’s congressional maps were redrawn — the state has gained just shy of 400,000 Black voters while losing around 50,000 white voters.

