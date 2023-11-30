3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH LIVE: Don’t film jurors, judge reminds media in Young Thug trial

Award-winning rapper Jeffery Williams is facing numerous gang and drug charges.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Day four of Young Thug’s trial began Thursday with an admonition from the trial judge to media covering the proceedings after images of at least two jurors were included in Wednesday’s live stream.

Those images, which were then distributed across several social media platforms, caused a lengthy delay late Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville acknowledged the incident was “unintentional and inadvertent,” but for media to be sure no juror images are captured or recorded again.

Thursday’s testimony began when prosecutors called Melissa Dees Rosser, a former dancer at the now-defunct Gold Club in Atlanta who currently works as a “house mom” for the Pink Pony, an adult entertainment club.

Atlanta police detective Mark Belkap, an 18-year department veteran, was the first witness to be called in Jeffery Williams’ (aka Young Thug) trial.

Belknap was called by Fulton County prosecutors as an expert witness on gang activity. Belknap has served in the department’s gang unit since 2009 and is vice president of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.

