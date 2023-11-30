3-Degree Guarantee
Supporters of deacon who died after being tased during arrest hold rally in Atlanta

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Supporters of a deacon who died after being tased during an arrest are rallying for justice is being held Thursday outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

The family of Johnny Hollman is demanding the arrest of the officer responsible for firing the taser gun at the deacon, and they want the tow truck driver to be prosecuted.

Hollman’s family says more must be done and they are calling for action.

WATCH THE FULL RALLY HERE:

The rally comes a week after body camera footage revealed what led up to his death during a traffic stop.

Former Atlanta Police Officer Kiran Kimbrough, 23, was fired last month and now activists want to see further action, like criminal charges.

Atlanta Police say the altercation during the arrest ended with Kimbrough hitting Hollman with a Taser, which led to his death. An autopsy report revealed that underlying health issues, like heart disease, also contributed to Hollman’s death.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

