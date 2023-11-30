3-Degree Guarantee
What to know if you’re headed to the 2023 SEC Championship Game

Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 2.(Jeffery Winborne)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have just one roadblock standing in the way of their third consecutive SEC Championship: the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The two juggernauts will face off during the 2023 SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If you’re not going to the game, you can watch it right here on Atlanta News First.

If you are going to be in the stadium, here’s what you need to know.

Getting there

Mercedes-Benz Stadium claims there are nearly 20,000 parking spots within a 20-minute walk of the stadium, but that doesn’t mean parking will be easy to get. Many prime spots are already snatched up, and the ones that remain can run you more than $100! You can find parking here.

You can also take MARTA. The Benz has two stations nearby, one on either side of the stadium: both the GWCC/CNN Center and Vine City stations are served by the Blue and Green lines. The Vine City station is also served by several bus lines and has a pedestrian bridge going over Northside Drive to the stadium.

RELATED: MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game

If you’re taking the Gold or Red lines to the game, you’ll have to transfer at the Five Points station. MARTA says trains will run every 10 minutes between Ashby and Five Points, covering both GWCC/CNN Center and Vine City. The transit service also says from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a shuttle train between Five Points and GWCC/CNN Center.

What can I bring with me?

If you can swing it, leave the bags at home. The bag policy at the Benz can be much more limiting than it appears!

Clear vinyl bags can be 12 inches wide, 12 inches tall and 6 inches deep. Bags that aren’t clear can only be 4.5 inches wide and 6.5 inches tall.

Also banned: large signs, large umbrellas, bottles, chairs, pom poms and beach balls, among other items. You can check out the full list here.

When can I even get in?

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The event has only mobile tickets; paper tickets will NOT be allowed, so make sure your phone is charged and ready!

What if I want to get there earlier?

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event will begin at 9 a.m. in Hall B of the Georgia World Congress Center. The GWCC will play host to SEC Network shows “Marty & McGee” and “SEC Nation” as well as a free concert headlined by Darius Rucker.

The event will end at 4 p.m. as the game kicks off.

OK but...tailgating.

Tailgating is one of the finest SEC pastimes and Mercedes-Benz won’t stop you! You can tailgate at the Home Depot Backyard’s West Lot and M Lot.

Be prepared to do this dance quite a few more times: the SEC Championship is staying in Atlanta through 2031.

