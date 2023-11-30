Zoo Atlanta welcomes rare Sumatran tiger named Bob

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta is once again home to two rare Sumatran tigers.

The zoo announced Thursday that Bob, a 1-year-old male Sumatran tiger, arrived Wednesday evening from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Bob will join the zoo’s other Sumatran tiger, a 20-year-old female named Chelsea.

Last December, Zoo Atlanta announced that Sparky, their 18-year-old male Sumatran tiger, had died from multiple age-related conditions.

The zoo said because Chelsea is considered geriatric for a tiger, she and Bob will not be introduced for breeding, but the zoo hopes Bob will have an opportunity to be paired with a younger female in the future.

The Sumatran tiger is one of the rarest mammal species at the zoo and one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies, Zoo Atlanta said.

The tigers are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and are believed to number fewer than 400 in the wild on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The tigers face habitat loss, particularly from deforestation for palm oil plantations, and illegal poaching for their skin and bones, which are believed by some cultures to have medicinal value. Humans also kill the tigers when they approach local villages and prey on livestock.

Zoo Atlanta said Bob will complete a routine quarantine period of around a month before members and guests can see him in the zoo’s John P. Imlay Tiger Habitat.

“Bob is a very exciting and important addition to the animal population at Zoo Atlanta,” said Sam Rivera, DVM, vice president of Animal Health at the zoo. “Every species here at the Zoo has a story to tell in terms of its biology and behavior, intrinsic value, role in its ecosystem, and the power of our everyday actions to impact the future of our planet’s wildlife. Few species give us a better opportunity to tell that story than the Sumatran tiger.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.