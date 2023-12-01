3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the boy, identified as Kario, was last seen on Wednesday. He left his home without permission near 400 Whitney Chase in Stone Mountain.

Police said Kario was last seen in “all black” without shoes. Kario is around 4-foot-3 inches tall and 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kario is asked to call 911 or dial 770-724-7710.

