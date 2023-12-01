3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 accused of burning down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed plead guilty, documents say

Two people accused of burning down the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in 2020 have...
Two people accused of burning down the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in 2020 have pleaded guilty, according to documents.(Associated Press)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused of burning down the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in 2020 have pleaded guilty, according to documents.

Rayshard Brooks died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy’s on University Avenue on June 12, 2020. The death sparked widespread protests and the next night, prosecutors allege Chisom Kingston, Natalie Hanna White and John Wesley Wade burned down the Wendy’s.

RELATED: A timeline of the Rayshard Brooks case

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree and two counts of first-degree arson. Kingston and White both pleaded guilty to the charges, according to records.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building,...
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly targeted several banks in metro Atlanta over the...
‘Serial bank robber’ arrested in Paulding County, police say
The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Hickory Bluff Drive in Cumming before being...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Forsyth County after capture, county says